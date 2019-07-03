Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,441 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

