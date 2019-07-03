FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 30.9%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) was up 30.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 112,343,930 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,558% from the average daily volume of 4,226,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several brokerages have commented on FCEL. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

