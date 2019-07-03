First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Trading 5.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.18, 156,240 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 67,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 11.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 488,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

