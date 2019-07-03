Financial Survey: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) versus Bright Mountain Media (NYSE:BMTM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPAM Systems and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.19% 19.56% 15.15% Bright Mountain Media -232.26% -166.65% -84.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $1.84 billion 5.25 $240.26 million $3.91 45.30 Bright Mountain Media $1.74 million 65.43 -$5.22 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EPAM Systems and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Bright Mountain Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising its proprietary platforms, integrated engineering practices, and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers industry, technology, experience, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

