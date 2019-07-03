Financial Analysis: Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and AudioCodes (OTCMKTS:AUDC)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice and AudioCodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes $176.22 million 2.59 $13.49 million N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Dividends

AudioCodes pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lattice does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes 7.82% 19.48% 9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice and AudioCodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 1 1 0 2.50

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.34%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Lattice.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Lattice on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments. It also provides MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. In addition, the company offers planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

