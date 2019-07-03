Financial Analysis: Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & Penns Woods Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PWOD)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

25.7% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Penns Woods Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 21.56% 10.80% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penns Woods Bancorp $68.21 million 3.04 $14.71 million N/A N/A

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

