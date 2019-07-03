FansTime Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $874,262.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00275098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.01706761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00151748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.