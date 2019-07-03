EXMR (EXMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $562.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One EXMR token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $238,789.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,789,188 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

