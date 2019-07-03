Eviana Health (CNSX:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Eviana Health Corp (CNSX:EHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Eviana Health Company Profile (CNSX:EHC)

Eviana Health Corporation produces and sells cannabinoid products from natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for medical, beauty and grooming, vitamins and supplements, fitness, food and beverage, and pet markets. It is also involved in the growing of industrial hemp and extraction of cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as C&C Cosmeceuticals Corp.

