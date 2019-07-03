ETHLend Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ABCC, IDEX and Kucoin. ETHLend has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $416,135.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.01704825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00150569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, BiteBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

