Elysian Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Elysian has a total market cap of $136,867.00 and approximately $54,352.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00276872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.01721002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00029939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Liquid, IDEX, BitForex, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

