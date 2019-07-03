Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 54500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

