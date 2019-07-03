Eldorado Resorts (ERI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) recently:

7/1/2019 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.12 price target on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2019 – Eldorado Resorts is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – Eldorado Resorts is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 1,038,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,321. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

