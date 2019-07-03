Eldorado Resorts (ERI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) recently:
- 7/1/2019 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/25/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.12 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2019 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2019 – Eldorado Resorts is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2019 – Eldorado Resorts is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 1,038,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,321. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $627.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
