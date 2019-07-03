Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitMart, LATOKEN and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

