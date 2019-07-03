EDC Blockchain Price Up 6% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 6% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $432,165.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00047142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00190414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003196 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005128 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

