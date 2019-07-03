Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 31670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echelon Financial news, Director Sharon Margaret Ranson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00.

About Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

