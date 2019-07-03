E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $94,332.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

