e-Chat Achieves Market Cap of $29,483.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. e-Chat has a market cap of $29,483.00 and approximately $307,575.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for e-Chat is echat.io

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

