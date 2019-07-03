Dt Four Partners, Llc Buys 70,097 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 70,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $1,156,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dt Four Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 39,453 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $645,451.08.
Shares of TRC opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of 165.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
