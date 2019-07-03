Dt Four Partners, Llc Buys 70,097 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 70,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $1,156,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dt Four Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 39,453 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $645,451.08.

Shares of TRC opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of 165.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,959 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,209 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,904 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.