Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $51.35

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.51, but opened at $51.35. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 4,294,281 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

