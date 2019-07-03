Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $18.38

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 7,504,937 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,697,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

