Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.46

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.46 and traded as low as $134.72. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 1,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 36.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.