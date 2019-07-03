Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 million and a PE ratio of 28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.09.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($13,001.44).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

