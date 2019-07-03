Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $17.08 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

