Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $17.08 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
