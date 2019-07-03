Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.20

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 6913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.15.
In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $199,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,110 shares of company stock worth $3,162,497. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Denny’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Denny’s by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
