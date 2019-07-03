Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.20

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 6913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Denny's alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $199,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,110 shares of company stock worth $3,162,497. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Denny’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Denny’s by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.