Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.91 ($67.34).

ETR:DAI opened at €48.65 ($56.56) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

