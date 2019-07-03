CyberMiles Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88.35 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and approximately $88.35 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Zebpay and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.01025616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00047557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb, Tokenomy, IDEX, Huobi, IDCM, LBank, Binance, Cobinhood, Zebpay, DragonEX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

