Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.81.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $129.21. 16,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $138.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,824,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,062,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 21.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after buying an additional 129,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 693,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after buying an additional 166,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

