Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Insider W Brett White Sells 44,675 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, W Brett White sold 17,966 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $306,859.28.

CWK traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -16.82.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $12,941,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

