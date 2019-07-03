Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Insider W Brett White Sells 44,675 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, W Brett White sold 17,966 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $306,859.28.
CWK traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -16.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $12,941,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
