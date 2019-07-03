Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $12.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $55,208.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,996 shares of company stock worth $134,808 and sold 33,843 shares worth $212,233. 39.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 8.46% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.