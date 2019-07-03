Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Clarus Securities reissued a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Comerica Bank increased its position in CRH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CRH by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in CRH by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 632,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. 163,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17. CRH has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

