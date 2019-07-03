Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.74

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 413945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. National Bank Financial cut Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James cut Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital raised Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. GMP Securities cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 70,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$84,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,925.60. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 67,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$80,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 932,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,615.50. Insiders sold a total of 173,672 shares of company stock valued at $207,475 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

