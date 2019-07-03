Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of COWN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20. Cowen has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cowen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,706.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 147,760 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 2,210.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 135,025 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

