Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

CTVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,374. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,981,000.

