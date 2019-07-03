Contrasting Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & Sky Solar (NYSE:SKYS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortis and Sky Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 4 3 0 2.25 Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortis currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortis and Sky Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.44 billion 2.68 $899.56 million $1.91 20.94 Sky Solar $64.67 million 3.24 -$21.95 million N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. Fortis pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sky Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.61% 6.44% 2.06% Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortis beats Sky Solar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

