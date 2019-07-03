Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $274.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.92% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,441 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $39,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

