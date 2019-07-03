ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,476. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.30.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $59,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,593.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock valued at $357,901. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

