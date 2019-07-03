Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Up 6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.26, approximately 5,551,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,868,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Specifically, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 746,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 89,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

