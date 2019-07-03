CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.80

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.88. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 539 ($7.04).
About CML Microsystems
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.