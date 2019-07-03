CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.80

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.88. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 539 ($7.04).

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

