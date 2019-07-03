Cloudbric Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $130,106.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,681,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

