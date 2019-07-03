City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$12.38 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,086. The firm has a market cap of $491.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Sweet purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in City Office REIT by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

