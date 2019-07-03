Chronobank (TIME) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00036957 BTC on major exchanges. Chronobank has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $192,892.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.01704825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00150569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.