China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:SXTC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 3rd

China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 3rd. China SXT Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,546,275 shares in its public offering on January 4th. The total size of the offering was $10,185,100 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.