China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Down 9.4%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 514,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 653,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

