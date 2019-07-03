Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 6.1%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.53, 4,702,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,135,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,912,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,757,000 after buying an additional 479,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemours by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,695,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,306,000 after buying an additional 613,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 860,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.