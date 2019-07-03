Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,169. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.97. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $401.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

