Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,169. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.97. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $401.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.