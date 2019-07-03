Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Purchases $390,000.00 in Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,980. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

