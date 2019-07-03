Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Receives $18.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on CRCM. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Care.com in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Care.com alerts:

CRCM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 431,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $361.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.00. Care.com has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.75 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $43,857.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,594.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $113,169.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,043,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $489,953. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 82,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Care.com by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.