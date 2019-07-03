Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Carbon Black posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $923,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,580 shares of company stock worth $8,935,270 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 604,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 594,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

