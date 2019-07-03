Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Carbon Black posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $923,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,580 shares of company stock worth $8,935,270 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 604,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 594,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbon Black (CBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.