Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $49.80. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11,020 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

